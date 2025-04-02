Common Holly is back! Montreal singer-songwriter and mental health worker Brigitte Naggar has announced her first new album for the project in nearly six years.

Anything glass arrives June 13 via Paper Bag Records / Keeled Scales. Recorded live off the floor over the course of just a few days, it's the follow-up to the 2019 sophomore LP, When I say to you Black Lightning, and was co-produced by Naggar's frequent collaborator Devon Bate.

The artist describes the lead single as "a reckoning in meaninglessness and unending pursuit." Naggar explained, "The words came in a moment of change and of reevaluating. This song sits squarely in the album's theme of orienting toward what matters most, doing things differently when they aren't feeling right."

Lulling piano and doubled vocals give "Aegean blue" a dreamlike quality, with faint woodwind trills padding out its gentle percussive pulse. Give it a listen below, where you'll also find the album tracklist.



Anything glass:

1. Terrible hands

2. Aegean blue

3. Enough

4. It's true we've been happier

5. Jazz song

6. I weighed it up

7. The wood from the sail

8. Right in between the lines

9. A pair of ragged claws

10. Wise mind

Pre-order Anything glass.