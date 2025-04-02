A GoFundMe crowdsourcing campaign has been launched to support the Church of Saint Stephen-in-the-Fields — an Anglican Church of Canada parish in Toronto's Kensington Market neighbourhood, boasting a dedication to being "affirming and inclusive," that has recently begun serving as a venue for local DIY shows — amidst its need for a new floor.

"We have been welcoming lots of musical acts into our space, as well as our usual pattern of church services and drop-in meals," the description of the fundraiser reads. "But the result of this, especially in a wet winter, is that the 25 year old tiles in the nave have essentially disintegrated, and replacement is urgent."

Sarah Magdalen Helwig, the GoFundMe's organizer, went on to say that the church is working with the same firm that replaced the floor of the chancel a decade ago, and that the new hardwood floor would be more faithful to the building's original look than its current black-and-white tiles. The replacement will cost $20,000 plus tax, and is "essential for us to continue our community programming and be available for outside groups."

The first-ever Anglican church established in the city west of Spadina, Saint Stephen-in-the-Fields held its first service all the way back in 1853. The Instagram account @shows.at.ststephens has been dedicated to documenting the shows the church has hosted over the past year since it began opening the space up to the community, as we continue to lose smaller-scale local arts spaces left and right.

As of this writing, the campaign has raised just over $1,500 of its $22,000 goal.