Beloved singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus has once again captured the hearts of sapphics worldwide — this time, with a downtempo, folk-y rendition of Lady Gaga's chart-topping MAYHEM single "Abracadabra."

Dacus joined Jack Saunders's BBC Radio 1 new music show for an interview and life performance, where she covered Gaga's dance-pop banger and performed two tracks, "Ankles" and "Best Guess," from her latest record, Forever Is a Feeling.

"Abracadabra" was reimagined in Dacus's style with a melancholic vocal delivery and plucky instrumentation — the makings of a folk pop ballad. A fan's Instagram comment on a video clip of her performance reads, "Only Lucy could make Abracadabra into a song I can cry to in my car."

Gaga herself also approves, writing in BBC's TikTok comments section, "I LOVE this so much wow captures the purity of the song."

Check out the BBC Radio 1 snippet for yourself below.



