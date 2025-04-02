Kesha is gearing up to release her first independent record . (PERIOD) in July, and it seems like she might be taking it on tour.

Budweiser Stage and Live Nation Ontario teased on their Instagram pages that the mastermind behind "JOYRIDE" might be making a stop for a wine guitar in Toronto sometime soon.

The somewhat vague post is a poster that says "YIPEE-KI-YAY TORONTO [hearts] KESHA." For those not in the loop in the Keshaverse, "YIPEE-KI-YAY" is the title of her latest song with T-Pain.

The post is only captioned with the eyes emoji, so we'll have to wait for more details to come.