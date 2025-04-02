Big Wreck, Tim Baker, Joel Plaskett Emergency Set for Burlington's Sound of Music Festival

Born Ruffians, David Wilcox, Steven Page, Tebey, Junkhouse, Classic Albums Live and more will also perform at the free event, running from June 12 to 15

BY Megan LaPierrePublished Apr 2, 2025

Burlington, ON's Sound of Music Festival — the largest free event of its kind in the country — returns to the city's waterfront Spencer Smith Park this year from July 12 to 15. Festival organizers have now announced the full lineup details for the 2025 edition, which features a massive slate of all-CanCon performers.

Big Wreck, Tim Baker, Joel Plaskett Emergency, Born Ruffians, David Wilcox, Steven Page, Tebey, Junkhouse and Classic Albums Live will be headlining the festivities, with additional performances to come from the likes of Georgia Harmer, Basement Revolver, SHEBAD, Capitol, Julian Taylor, Limblifter, the Redhill Valleys, Royal Tusk, Cuff the Duke and many, many more.

In addition to live music all day and night, Sound of Music will also feature a midway, vendors and more. While the programming is free of charge, single-day and weekend VIP upgrades are available for purchase and currently on sale at an early-bird rate until April 7 here. Visit the festival website for more information.

MusicNewsFestivalBurlington Sound of Music Festival

Tour Dates

May 30, 2025

June 12, 2025

June 27, 2025

July 18, 2025

July 19, 2025

August 15, 2025

August 16, 2025

August 19, 2025

August 20, 2025

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage