Burlington, ON's Sound of Music Festival — the largest free event of its kind in the country — returns to the city's waterfront Spencer Smith Park this year from July 12 to 15. Festival organizers have now announced the full lineup details for the 2025 edition, which features a massive slate of all-CanCon performers.

Big Wreck, Tim Baker, Joel Plaskett Emergency, Born Ruffians, David Wilcox, Steven Page, Tebey, Junkhouse and Classic Albums Live will be headlining the festivities, with additional performances to come from the likes of Georgia Harmer, Basement Revolver, SHEBAD, Capitol, Julian Taylor, Limblifter, the Redhill Valleys, Royal Tusk, Cuff the Duke and many, many more.

In addition to live music all day and night, Sound of Music will also feature a midway, vendors and more. While the programming is free of charge, single-day and weekend VIP upgrades are available for purchase and currently on sale at an early-bird rate until April 7 here. Visit the festival website for more information.