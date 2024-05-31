music streams Archive

Listen to SZA Cover Eminem's "Lose Yourself"
Yeah, you read that right. No need for a double take — SZA really did cover "Lose Yourself," and it sounds fantastic, albeit unrecognizable
Said the Whale have released a new single. "Kate Moon" is out now. The song is a climactic, dramatic piano rocker written and sung by the
It's the last day of May, so we're officially knee-deep in the chaos of Gemini season — a.k.a. the best time of year to be unapologetically
It's a very Cheekface tradition to share some tracks that didn't make it onto an album a few months after its release. Today (May 31)
Maggie Rogers released her third album, 'Don't Forget Me,' last month; if you somehow missed it, it's good! She's currently touring North
By now, most internet users know the story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard. The 32-year-old was released from prison in December after being
This year, Toronto-based indie mecca Last Gang Records celebrates its 20th anniversary. The label has promised a series of releases
OMBIIGIZI — the project of Zoon and Status/Non-Status's Adam Sturgeon — are gearing up for the release of their new album 'Shame.' To give
Hozier's sprawling tour through North America is well underway, and at his recent stop in Syracuse, NY, the Irish singer-songwriter treated
Iceage bandleader Elias Rønnenfelt has shared "Like Lovers Do," his debut solo single. Rønnenfelt co-produced the song alongside Nis Bysted
Florida-born, L.A.-based pop magicians Magdalena Bay have shared a new single called "Death & Romance," their first piece of new
FX has dropped the first trailer for 'The Bear' Season 3, set to premiere June 27 on Disney+ in Canada. In it, Carmy (Jeremy Allen-White)
Queen of our haterade column Meghan Trainer has landed here once again with "I Wanna Thank Me," a déjà vu-evoking track that makes you
Nelly Furtado flew like a bird to the NPR offices with an all-Canadian band in tow for her very own Tiny Desk Concert, at which she
We were just reflecting on our favourite albums not on streaming services, so in that spirit... how 'bout a playlist? Because it's still
Bring Me the Horizon had initially planned their album 'POST HUMAN: NeX GEn' for September 15 of last year, but the band delayed it. Now, it
The Beaches are currently on their victory lap after winning the JUNO Award for Group of the Year, and this has now brought them to
After setting its premiere date last month, 'I Am: Céline Dion' — the Irene Taylor-directed Prime Video documentary about the singer's
Despite multiple reassurances that Henry Cavill would definitely not be returning to play Geralt of Rivia in the fourth season of Netflix's
After an unexpected reappraisal from TikTok over "Say It Right," her 2006 collab with Timbaland, Nelly Furtado is back with a new single
Romy Mars, the 17-year-old daughter of Sofia Coppola and Phoenix's Thomas Mars, is surely one of the funniest nepo babies around, having
Eminem may be teasing a new album and/or the death of Slim Shady, but alongside LeBron James, he has also executive-produced a new
After rolling out track after track with no release date in sight, 'Everyone's Getting Involved' — the 'Stop Making Sense' covers
If you completely burned yourself out on our dock rock anthems playlist last May long weekend, fear not: you can also feel that first Seals
HBO Max has decided to capitalize on the momentum of Denis Villeneuve's Dune adaptations via a prequel series, which is previewed today wit
Paris-via-Philadelphia visual artist and filmmaker Man Ray released his largely improvised first film in 1923, and to celebrate the 100-yea
As previously reported, Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan is giving fans an inside look at his side hustle as president of the
Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge are weeks away from sharing their second album as NxWorries, and the duo have enlisted Snoop Dogg and October
Toronto's Meagan Aversa is gearing up to release her debut album Blood Moon on June 7, and in the meantime, she's shared another single.
Long before all his star-making with Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff had a titan of hip-hop crown himself "the king of Coachella" on a
The crossover event of the century has dawned on us today (May 10) as hot girl Megan Thee Stallion has sampled Gwen Stefani's "What You
Do you like bleached eyebrows? Vaguely catholic imagery? Blown-out digital photos and judgemental glares? Then Charli XCX has the video for
Today (May 10) is the 30th anniversary of the 'Blue Album,' so we thought we'd have some fun and post some memes of the cover with people
As we head into Mother's Day weekend, it's a wonderful time to reflect on how the creative process is a bit like motherhood, with artists
Do you occupy the centre of the Venn diagram of people who love Waxahatchee's gorgeous new album 'Tigers Blood' and people who attended a
World News — the hardware electronic duo of Bill Cutbill and Qu Mi — shared their latest track "In the Room" earlier this week, and now, it
River Tiber and Justin Nozuka have shared two new collaborative songs. You can hear "Tell Her" and "Stranger" in the players
Ducks Ltd. kept their winning formula with their sophomore album Harm's Way, which came out earlier this year through Royal Mountain Record
Back in 2022, Lady Gaga filmed a concert film during her Chromatica Ball world tour. Now, the footage from the sold-out Dodger Stadium in
Lexxicon has announced a new album. The Toronto dancehall and hip-hop artist will share 'Pink Fraternity' on
A documentary series about Lollapalooza is coming to Paramount+ this month, with all three episodes of 'Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza'
Pearl Jam may have mercilessly skipped Toronto on their world tour behind 'Dark Matter' despite lighting the city up in its honour, but they
If there's one thing Dave Grohl loves to do, it's hop on a song and play the drums. He can't get enough of the stuff — St. Vincent's
When I was 16 and a chronic poster on music Twitter, some Imagine Dragons stans — yes, you read that correctly — verbally assaulted me for
It's a new month, and if you're feeling anything like I am, you're probably eager to do some spring cleaning in all aspects of your life
While touring behind 2023's 'Jump for Joy' last year, Hiss Golden Messenger played Toronto's Phoenix Concert Theatre — which bandleader M.C.
Bicep have assumed a different identity for the latest instalment of their CHROMA project, sharing a new single today as DOVE
The empire of gays who love Steely Dan has expanded, as King Princess has shared her cover of the jazz fusion legend's breakout hit, "Dirty
Twenty-two years on from its release, "Anthems for a Seventeen Year-Old Girl" is still getting its flowers — from Snail Mail, Sasami and ye
It's shaping up to be the year of late 2000s Canadian band comebacks, as Marianas Trench has just thrown their hat in the ring. Following