Watch Paramore Dedicate "Decode" from 'Twilight' to Robert Pattinson at the Eras Tour

"He has the skin of a killer, Bella"

Photo via @g.wizzle_ on Instagram

BY Megan LaPierrePublished Aug 19, 2024

After being forced to cancel shows in Vienna, Austria, earlier this month due to a thwarted terror plot, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour returned in full force at London's Wembley Stadium over the weekend, and Paramore were very demure about it.

With Swift having recruited a cast of differing additional guests for each concert of the five-night stint, the band (and mainstay support for the European and UK leg of the tour) decided to honour Saturday (August 17) opening act Suki Waterhouse and her fiancé, Robert Pattinson, by dedicating Twilight soundtrack cut "Decode" to Edward Cullen himself.

"Did you guys see Suki earlier?" frontwoman Hayley Williams asked the crowd. "Suki fucking killed it. Suki Waterhouse, everyone!" 

She continued, "But I would like to dedicate this next song to Mr. Waterhouse. He has the skin of a killer, Bella… This is for you, Robert."

@thatnostalgicgirl I hope Mr. Waterhouse was there to see this. #paramore #hayleywilliams #sukiwaterhouse #twilight #decode #robbertpattison #robertpattinson #decodetwilight #theerastour ♬ original sound - Ellen | pop culture

You can check out fan-shot footage of Paramore's full set below, with "Decode" and the dedication beginning at around the 17:40 mark.


@gabrielherchh DEMURE AND MINDFULLL #paramore #hayleywilliams #taylorswift #erastour #uk #fyp ♬ original sound - Gabriel Herch
