After being forced to cancel shows in Vienna, Austria, earlier this month due to a thwarted terror plot, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour returned in full force at London's Wembley Stadium over the weekend, and Paramore were very demure about it.

With Swift having recruited a cast of differing additional guests for each concert of the five-night stint, the band (and mainstay support for the European and UK leg of the tour) decided to honour Saturday (August 17) opening act Suki Waterhouse and her fiancé, Robert Pattinson, by dedicating Twilight soundtrack cut "Decode" to Edward Cullen himself.

"Did you guys see Suki earlier?" frontwoman Hayley Williams asked the crowd. "Suki fucking killed it. Suki Waterhouse, everyone!"

She continued, "But I would like to dedicate this next song to Mr. Waterhouse. He has the skin of a killer, Bella… This is for you, Robert."

You can check out fan-shot footage of Paramore's full set below, with "Decode" and the dedication beginning at around the 17:40 mark.