Prolific pop experimenter Jon Jasper-Lawless has recently returned to releasing music under his own name, but he's also still making music under the alias swim good now, and it's through that project that he just rolled out the new single "Horse Someday."

Beginning with a wobbly vaporwave groove, the mellow synthpop vibe is soured by some touches of noise — first a fuzzy guitar in the background, then some bitcrushed vocals, which are harsh but don't spoil the song's chilled-out quality.

"Having kids has really brought out childlike joy in me on my best days. There's one instrumental passage of a Daft Punk song that makes one of my kids laugh uncontrollably for reasons I can't quite understand. This song is kind of my attempt to tap into that energy," the songwriter said in a statement. "I originally wrote this as a Randy Newman-esque piano idea a couple years ago but just this summer it morphed into more of a Brockhampton/the Avalanches type thing. Cheesy — I know — but this one makes me think about being a dad and all the great parts of that journey."

Watch the accompanying DIY video, which cuts between romantic images of galloping horses and footage of Jasper-Lawless, below.