You thought BRAT summer was over? Think again! Back in 2021, Isle of Wight duo Wet Leg had something of a song of the summer with their debut single "Chaise Longue." In fact, it continued to be everywhere, so Julia, etc., through the following year as well, when Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers released their self-titled album — one of Exclaim!'s Best Albums of 2022.

Over the weekend, the band performed at Oxfordshire's Truck Festival — which definitely sounds like something that should take place at Ontario's Burl's Creek Event Grounds instead — and pledged allegiance to being Brat with a cover of Charli XCX's album opener, "360."

While Charli may not be known first and foremost as a vocal powerhouse, Teasdale's breathlessness in her attempt at the song makes it abundantly clear that "360" is not easy to sing. Wet Leg are all about fun, though, and that's evidently the impetus here.

Check out fan-shot footage of their take on the track below.