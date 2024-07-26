Today's the opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics. Will Céline Dion stage an epic comeback? Will she do it (duet) with Lady Gaga? That all remains to be seen before the world-class athletes compete. While song isn't a sport, it's safe to say that Canadian musicians are going for gold with this week's batch of new releases.

Sean Leon returns to ask "WHAT IS HAPPENING?" with his first new single since last year's Polaris Prize long-listed IN LOVING MEMORY, while Bria Salmena steps out on her own and gets cold wave-y on "Bending Over Backwards." Meanwhile, BAMBII celebrates signing to Because Music with a "Spit" handshake, and Sylo's new project marks the arrival of a future R&B giant.

This week in album releases, Wild Rivers put out their follow-up LP to 2022's Sidelines and Clothesline from Hell's new EP lands on streaming. You can also be the guest of Toronto's Your Hunni with their debut album, Welcome to the Party, as well as the latest from Respire (Hiareth).

Elsewhere, Tea Fannie, Tess Parks and Ghostkeeper have all announced new albums, led by promising singles. Sarah Neufeld is launching a new collaboration with Richard Reed Parry and Rebecca Foon, while Whitehorse's Paris Pick isn't afraid to rock the boat with her latest yacht-pop offering.

See who else is on the honorary playlist podium with The Eh! List below, presented by Mary Brown's Chicken — all Canadian and proud of it!



