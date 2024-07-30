Sufferin Mall — the Toronto-based hyperpop project of Yoyo Comay — has unveiled a new single. "regret" is a Mark Fisher-inspired number, delving into the melancholia of nostalgia culture.

"There's a special feeling while trying to do something that is impossible," Comay tells Exclaim! "It always remains partly in the dream space — there's this unrealized 'what if' that would be destroyed if it had to face reality."

"regret" is one of the tracks to come on Sufferin Mall's upcoming EP Hooked, which will follow his 2022 project Crushed. The track also comes just after the release of the music video for "Luv U Always."

Listen to "regret" below.