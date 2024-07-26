Whitehorse's very own yacht-pop princess Paris Pick returns today with new single "Get My Baby Back," alongside a horror-themed comedic music video where the singer-songwriter appears as a bloodied bride, smoking cigarettes and summoning spirits.

Recorded between her home base and several locations across British Columbia with producer Jordy Walker, "Get My Baby Back" is the lead single from the artist's forthcoming debut with Neon Moon Records.

"'Get My Baby Back' is a hopeful song about trying to keep your life together, when it feels like it's falling apart," Pick explained in a press release. "Maybe you've already lost someone or something, but at the end of the day you're still just trying to keep it together and sort it all out as best as you can. Learning that love never goes as planned and that you shouldn't give up along the way!"

She added, "I wanted to challenge myself to do all my own backup vocals and harmonies for this single and for the entire album. I have never really considered myself a vocalist first but I feel when I have the opportunity to try things in the studio in a safe space I tend to go places I wouldn't necessarily go live."

The intensity of the Blair Coyle-directed video for "Get My Baby Back" juxtaposes the laidback groove pocket of the song itself, and it's clear that Pick is having a blast. Check it out below.