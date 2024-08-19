You won't be able to blame Brett for what the Beaches picked out for Amoeba Records's What's in My Bag? segment, as they went full-on nostalgia mode for the occasion.

The recent Exclaim! cover stars chose an eclectic mix of records, books and merch, balancing childhood favourites with their favourite dinner party music — including Kendrick Lamar, despite his high-profile feud with their fellow Torontonian Drake.

Keyboardist and guitarist Leandra Earl picked out a Jonas Brothers greatest hits compilation and called the band her "beards" before she came out, while drummer Eliza Enman-McDaniel reminisced about her love for Paramore by choosing Riot!

Among other choices like Dusty Springfield, boygenius and Carole King, lead vocalist and bassist Jordan Miller brought home a copy of the novel Play It as It Lays by Joan Didion, who she says was "one of the women who inspired me to like, turn my painful experience into music."

Earl also grabbed a "Demented Regan MacNeil" action figure from The Exorcist, because it reminded her of her dad — proof that some dads can go near the Beaches. Watch their whole episode of What's in My Bag? below.