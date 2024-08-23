Summer may be winding down (my apologies for pointing this out), but the songs are only getting hotter. Artists are very much turning up the heat — some might even say to that right temperature that Sean Paul sang about — with the week's best new Canadian music.

OMBIIGIZI have announced their sophomore album Shame, and previewed it with the stunning "Laminate the Sky." Meanwhile, Haviah Mighty is back and DTF on "Double the Fun," and Peach Pit are collecting shiny trinkets leading up to the release of their fourth record, Magpie.

It's a huge week for album releases, with new LPs from Luna Li (When a Thought Grows Wings), the Secret Beach, WUT (Mingling with the Thorns), Priyanka, Falcon Jane, Spectral Wound (Songs of Blood and Mire), Mike Evin and the Softies.

Elsewhere, P:ano return, Afternoon Bike Ride's Lia Kuri steps out solo, and the Sheepdogs enter their independent era. There's also new music worth checking out from Goldie Boutilier, Thermal, VICTIME, Accelerant, DoFlame and swim good now.

Soak up the last of the sweaty season with The Eh! List below, presented by Mary Brown's Chicken — all Canadian and proud of it.



