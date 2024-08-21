Two weeks ago, Foxing announced their new self-titled album, arriving September 13 via their own Grand Paradise label. Alongside the announcement, they also dropped eight-minute lead single "Greyhound," and today we get another taste of the album with the thrashing "Hell 99."

The new song comes attached to a video directed by the band. In a statement about "Hell 99," Eric Hudson said:

"Hell 99" is about burnout and fatigue. It is meant to capture frustration and mania with repeating cultural trends, the way a cat video and a horrifying news story can be viewed in successive moments, and the mental fatigue and shame that you are left with in taking it all in.

Check it out below.