In continuing to gear up for sophomore album No Obligation, the Linda Lindas have shared a new single with a left-field assist. "Yo Me Estreso" is backed up by "Weird Al" Yankovic on accordion while the band expand on their influences.

"'Yo Me Estreso' is a song about always being stressed, always being anxious and thinking that people are mad at you when they really aren't," guitarist and singer Bela Salazar said via press release. "It was inspired by listening to a lot of corridos tumbados, banda and Duranguense and doing that in our own punk style."

The music video for "Yo Me Estreso" shows the Linda Lindas and Yankovic as both spectators and performers in a clown-run circus. Watch it below.