Grateful Dead and Dead & Company drummer Mickey Hart will examine the role of rhythm in both art and athletics in a new documentary.

Rhythm Masters: A Mickey Hart Experience features both an original score from Hart and conversations with legendary athletes about the rhythmic intersection of music and sports.

For the film, Hart spoke with the likes of Marshawn Lynch, Laila Ali, Phil Jackson, Mark Messier, Mario Andretti, Jack Nicklaus, Alessia Zecchini and more. You can find a brief trailer below.

"Rhythm is the heartbeat of life, and it's everywhere — in the music we create and the sports we love," Hart shares of the film. "When I set out to make Rhythm Masters, my goal was to explore this universal pulse and celebrate how music and sports are deeply intertwined. Through the voices and stories of some of the greatest athletes, we uncover the profound connection that rhythm brings to their performance and passion. This film is a journey into that shared human experience, a testament to the power of rhythm in uniting us all."

The documentary also includes a posthumous appearance from late NBA legend Bill Walton, Hart's best friend and renowned Deadhead. Hart dedicates Rhythm Masters to Walton, sharing in a release how his "rhythmic journey in sports and life has been a true inspiration."

Rhythm Masters: A Mickey Hart Experience, directed by Torey Champagne, premieres on ESPN and ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET on August 14.