Last year, James Cargill — the surviving member of Broadcast, the cult-beloved British psych-pop band who put out three albums in the early to mid 2000s — announced two collections of demos: Spell Blanket – Collected Demos 2006-2009, which was released in May, and Distant Call – Collected Demos 2000-2006, due on September 28 via Warp Records, to coincide with what would have been the late Trish Keenan's 58th birthday. According to Cargill, this will be the band's final release.

Distant Call contains demos of tracks that mostly eventually ended up on 2003's Haha Sound and 2005's Tender Buttons, including the latter's "Tears in the Typing Pool." Today, the collection is previewed by a previously unheard song called "Come Back to Me," which came to be as part of a project Broadcast did in 2006. They asked fans to submit lyrics on postcards, with the intention of working them into a song.

The resultant "Come Back to Me" sees the band pare things down in a folksier mode, Keenan's singular feathery voice enveloping a lovely wandering finger-picked acoustic guitar melody. Give it a listen below.