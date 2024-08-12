Canadian Eurodance troupe Love Inc. soundtracked nightclubs around the country (and Electric Circus) in the late '90s with their JUNO Award-winning "Broken Bones," but another cut from their debut, "You're a Superstar," would go on to stand the test of time. Now, the group's singer Simone Denny has reimagined the latter as a country song.

"I'm so excited about 'Superstar' going country! It's a song that crosses genre lines. After 26 years it continues to deeply resonate with fans. It's a Canadian and international classic, an anthem!" Denny shared in a release.

"When [country artist Graham Trude] approached me about doing a country version I was in 100 percent," she continued, "What a pleasure it was working with him — he truly put his heart and soul into the production! I'm thrilled for the fans to enjoy the country version of the track!"

Trude added, "It is a dream come true to work with a multi-talented phenom like Simone, especially to re-imagine such a legendary song. It is an absolute honour and privilege to have the opportunity to create music with such amazing individuals such as the ones involved with this record."

Available digitally via Countrycore Records, the song also arrives alongside a music video seemingly shot at Wasaga Beach, just to keep things ultra-Ontarian. Check that out, and the original, below.



