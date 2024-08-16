Koreless has returned with a new EP. The Welsh producer has shared Deceltica via Young, which you can hear below.

Following his 2021 debut full-length Agor, the four-track Deceltica is the first EP from Koreless since 2013's acclaimed Yügen.

Koreless's latest features previously released single "Seven," alongside a remix by friend and fellow Welsh producer Jorg Kuning. It also includes an extended version of "Drumhell," a track that first appeared last November on a DJ-Kicks mix album from HAAi.

In the time since Agor, Koreless continued his collaborative streak with FKA twigs, writing and producing on her Caprisongs mixtape. Earlier this year, twigs called the producer the "guiding light" on her forthcoming third album.

Deceltica is also available as a vinyl 12-inch, which is now available for pre-order.



Deceltica EP:

1. Deceltica

2. Drumhell (Extended)

3. Seven

4. Seven (Jorg Kuning Bicton Barns Mix)