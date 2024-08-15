In a time before we (US presidential hopeful Kamala Harris and all) were bumpin' that, there was another song called "365" that demanded our attention. Waxahatchee's Tigers Blood remains one of the best albums of the year so far, and last night (August 14), recent Exclaim! cover star Katie Crutchfield brought the less coked-up track to the Jimmy Kimmel Live! sound stage.

Except Jimmy Kimmel was nowhere to be found, and instead, Jeff Goldblum introduced Waxahatchee's performance with that unmistakable voice of his. Speaking of unmistakable voices, the artful cracks in Crutchfield's as she sings this gorgeously plaintive chorus feel like the part of the meme where enlightenment enters your body.

With people noting that BRAT autumn is right around the corner and even Charli herself posting a TikTok with the viral mash-up of "360" and Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams," this other "365" is certainly not something to forget. Check out the performance below.