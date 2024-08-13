Montreal folk artist Arielle Soucy has shared a double single called "Two Hopeful Songs," which includes new tracks "Future Is Bright" and "Beautiful Sights."

The cheery new songs find Soucy playing with some new textures, incorporating drum machines into the spritely, throwback folk-pop compositions. The tracks were co-produced by Raphaël Léveillé.

Soucy's last release was last year's debut full-length Il n'y rien que je ne suis pas, one of Exclaim!'s Great Canadian Albums You Might've Missed.

Check out "Future Is Bright" and "Beautiful Sights" below.