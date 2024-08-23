Happy Short n' Sweet release day to everyone who celebrates. To mark the occasion, Sabrina Carpenter has unveiled a bloody music video for "Taste," starring Jenna Ortega as her ex's new girlfriend.

The whole ordeal comes to blows pretty quickly, with each of their cartoonish, gory plots more extravagant than the next. It ends with the pair mistakenly sharing a kiss and killing the boyfriend in question. They become friends at the funeral after bonding over his trauma, of course. Watch it below.

Carpenter is also ringing in the release of her album by partnering with Instagram to unveil its MySpace-coded music feature.