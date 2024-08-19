'Deaner '89' Traces the Origin Story of Canada's Favourite Metalhead in New Exclusive Clip

Rock on!

BY Alex HudsonPublished Aug 19, 2024

Deaner's back! Everybody's favourite metalhead, Dean Murdoch (Paul Spence), is getting his very own movie with Deaner '89 — and Exclaim! has an exclusive clip from the film.

The origin story reveals how Dean made it, throwing back to the 1980s, as small-town hockey star Deaner runs afoul of a biker gang. Hijinks and slapshots ensue. Get a taste of the metalhead fun in the exclusive clip below.

In a statement, Spence revealed that he didn't learn the full story of his Métis family history until 2010, which inspired Deaner '89. He said, "It seemed like such a natural fit to take some of my father's stories, as well as my own, to create something fun and funny, but that also had some heart and authenticity — where audiences will laugh their asses off, but also learn something about Canada's complicated history."

Deaner '89 hits Canadian cinemas September 6 through Mongrel Media. It was directed by Sam McGlynn.

MusicFilmStreamsTrailers

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage