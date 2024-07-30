Back in 2018, we were graced with Haley Heynderickx's refreshing indie folk debut LP I Need to Start a Garden, which was named among Exclaim!'s top albums of that year. We haven't heard much in the six years since, but now, she's back with a new single via Mama Bird Recording Co.

Arriving alongside a video directed, filmed and edited by Evan Benally Atwood, "Seed of a Seed" features Heynderickx on vocals and acoustic guitar, William Seiji Marsh on tenor guitar, Caleigh Drane on cello and string arrangement, and Matthew Holmes on double bass.

"I first sent a demo of 'Seed of a Seed' to my friend Tré Burt and he loved it," Heynderickx shared of the track in a release. "For three years he kept asking me if I'd finished the 'better better' song. It felt like a throwaway song to me, at first. It's so simple, but I didn't realize how much angst I'd woven into it: a desire for simplicity, and how far away that felt. It seems I accidentally pressed my story — the last four years of my life — into a tiny little tune and I love it now, too."

Whether the track will usher in a larger body of work remains to be seen. For now, you can check out Atwood's video — featuring himself, Heynderickx, Jared Dancler and Katherine Rose — below.