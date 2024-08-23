Thanks to its placement in Emerald Fennell's stylish Saltburn, "Murder on the Dancefloor" — the song released by Sophie Ellis-Bextor in 2001 — got a second life, and charted on the Billboard Hot 100 23 years later. Earlier this year, New Radicals songwriter Gregg Alexander revealed that the band almost released "Murder" as their debut single (as in, in lieu of the all-time great "You Get What You Give") and shared a demo of the track, which he began writing in 1994.

New Radicals have now released their official "cover" of "Murder on the Dancefloor," as well as a rendition of "Lost Stars," the Oscar-nominated song Alexander and bandmate Danielle Brisebois co-wrote for the 2014 film Begin Again — which Keira Knightley sang in the movie, while Maroon 5's Adam Levine recorded another version for the soundtrack.

Alexander also shared an open letter to Kamala Harris's husband, Doug Emhoff, who walked on to "You Get What You Give" at the DNC last night (August 22). Much like Beau Biden, the politician's partner rightfully loves that song, and apparently met up with the songwriter recently. In his letter, Alexander randomly mentioned Charli XCX and congratulated Emhoff on his wife's campaign, claiming these two new recordings — the first under the New Radicals name since 1998 — were a "musical gift" to him.

Give them both a listen below, where you can also read Alexander's letter to Emhoff.







Dear Doug,

When I got the call in June to join you at my local NY deli, Russ & Daughters, to riff for an hour on Big Oil, music and copyright in a tiny Secret Service swarmed kitchen I wanted to grab a bagel! Who knew that within weeks Kamala's trajectory would change, and soon you'll hopefully become America's 1st First Gentleman. Congratulations Doug!

Learning you had been playing "You Get What You Give" hundreds of times since 2020 as your campaign "walk-on song" touched me deeply — particularly when you told me you had selected the song merely as a music fan, not even being aware of the Biden family's emotional connection to the song via Beau.

Needless to say, we were thrilled to get your personal invite to once again play our song live (as we did in January 2021 for the Biden inauguration), this time at the DNC just before Kamala's introduction accepting the VP nomination. Of course, Kamala suddenly had bigger fish to fry becoming the presidential candidate, but thanks for blasting the record as your "walk-on" song at the DNC instead.

I'm writing this letter to you to send out an S.O.S. to all the artists and music people across America that the clock is truly ticking for us to save our democracy.

The time is clearly NOW for all to jump in and use whatever influence for the greater good and endorse the candidate who doesn't "weirdly" (love that Coach Walz!) advocate taking away women's rights and everyone's freedoms. Or brags he'll cancel America's Presidential election in 2028!?

In that spirit, if we can talk music a moment, we are releasing the first New Radicals music in 25 years to rally the cause of democracy and encourage all artists to get out the vote. This isn't some "comeback"; this is us doing our small part to support the fight for freedom!

As a musical gift to you, Doug, and our other fans, we're releasing our version of "Murder on the Dancefloor," plus our version of the Oscar-nominated hit, "Lost Stars," from John Carney's biggest music film Begin Again. It's co-written by New Radical Danielle Brisebois who gave the world "Unwritten" and our film and Keira Knightley's character's songs their powerful female POV.

Interestingly, we even learned through our mutual friends that Begin Again is headed to Broadway. We're honoured that co-star Adam Levine's friends in Train are adapting what Adam declared the "perfect song," and hoping Train adds more for Carney's Broadway follow-up to Once!

Many people may not know that "Murder on the Dancefloor" was nearly our debut single, but then debuted as Sophie Ellis-Bextor's bawdy hit which went Top 10 globally twice (this year from that dancing naked end scene in the often sadly "true to life" Saltburn).

When we spoke in NY, it was clear that you're a family man of conscience who cares about his country and its people. It's what makes Kamala and you true "new radicals" of the best kind. And anyone knowing Hall & Oates covered our "Someday We'll Know" or king of critics, Robert Christgau, gave our album an "A" is pretty cool in my book!

In an era where a third of "Pizzagate" Republicans believe Taylor Swift is a Democrat Psy Op (who knew!?), it will be a breath of fresh air when the Harris administration passes critical things for the middle class. Like funding family and "frenemy" Village Troll mental health care in the states it's most needed, or limits overpriced prescriptions that often "cost" more than a teacher's salary.

For the record, New Radicals turn down every request from drug companies or anyone asking to change our lyrics (never!) and our publishers support that by saying "no problem." We'd never morally support any type of industry that might contribute to an opioid epidemic that has already killed a million Americans.

Doug, I wonder what song these Silicon Valley jingle masseuses will try diseasing next, "Celebrex Sadness"? Well just a month past our July 12th, 25th anniversary — to any FDA Big banker Pharma's out there… come around we'll STILL kick your ass in!

We're grateful our music is still inspiring some young "new radical" athletes and musicians who are jumping in too. Like BRAT Charli XCX who loves Kamala's politics (and we beyond love Charli's "1999" New Radicals video homage!), or Travis Kelce who tweeted "I've got the Dreamers Disease!", which choked me up because that just means fighting for what you believe!!

In closing, Doug, sadly violence from toxic politics, BPD "biz con abuse bros" and Covid isolation has catalyzed much of today's mental health crises leading to conspiratorial family criminality. But if anyone can heal or "prosecute" that, President Kamala Harris can — starting with RFK and Donald J Trump! Sorry, I had to sneak in a joke.

Democracy is at stake, not just in the USA but also in much of the world watching closely. With grieving artistic flourish for my own beloved Korean War vet Dad who tragically wrongfully passed mid-May, and my immobile, fragile Mom in memory care in Florida — don't let the darkness shake down the light from the mothers and grandsons we'll lose in the fight. Save democracy for the next generation and vote with your soul!

And to any DJs or TikTokers out there around the world, always feel free to play and use these songs to support and celebrate women's, minority and LGBTQ+ rights and the spirit of freedom thriving and surviving around the globe!

﻿Doug, Kamala — You got the Music in you. Go Lions!!

Gregg

P.S. Doug, Since Broadway's next to our favourite deli, if you're in New York when Begin Again opens let's grab that bagel and walk over with Adam and Train, Keira and John, Kamala and Danielle to all sing "Lost Stars" together!

P.P.S. VOTE!!!