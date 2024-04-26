music streams Archive

Hear the Week's Best New Canadian Music: Corridor, ELIO, Softcult, Täbï Yösha
Do I need Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso," real espresso, or both? Probably both, but we've made it to Friday — and that means there's also
Vancouver-based singer-songwriter Joshua Hyslop has become one with nostalgia while still moving forward on his new record 'Evergold'
The NBA season came to an early end for the rebuilding Toronto Raptors this year, and their young star Scottie Barnes seems to be making
girl in red is the latest artist to reveal her take on a 'Stop Making Sense' track for the upcoming covers compilation, sharing her version
Just over two weeks out from crushing the world with third album 'You Won't Go Before You're Supposed To,' Knocked Loose have unloaded
Montreal-based Brazilian-Canadian singer-songwriter and Exclaim! New Faves alum Fernie returns today with a new single called "Pain" — his
M. Night Shyamalan has unveiled the trailer for his concert-set film Trap, and Toronto is basically its own character.The film stars Josh H
As Snotty Nose Rez Kids usher in the Red Future, they've shared a new video from their upcoming album: "BBE." "BBE" stands for "Big Braid
Last month, David Byrne announced that he'd be collaborating with Record Store Day ambassadors Paramore on a 12-inch single. While side B
Nas's classic debut album Illmatic celebrates its 30th anniversary today (April 19), and he's shared a new song with album collaborator DJ
How tortured is your poets department feeling today? There's certainly a lot to unpack there (in more ways than one), but, as the old adage
Following last year's Selfish EP, Vancouver's B00sted has returned with his latest single for 604 Records.The hip-hop and pop-blending "Ego
After making their debut last year with "Autumn," seasons have changed for Edmonton dream pop outfit Verttigo with the arrival of sophomore
Alice Glass is back! After releasing her Exclaim!-favourite debut solo album 'PREY//IV' in 2022, the hyperpop-industrial vet has returned
DEBBY FRIDAY has shared her contribution to club girl summer with "To the Dancefloor." The track is distant yet pulsating as if to build up
Julian Taylor has announced a new album. The award-winning artist will share 'Pathways' on September 27 via his label Howling
Backxwash seems to be on the precipice of something. In February, the intrepid Montreal artist collaborated with La+ch and SVDP on "BLVCK"
Sunnsetter — the project of Andrew McLeod — has released their first single of the year. "I ACTUALLY DON'T WANNA DIE" is their first
Population II return today with "Comme tu le souhaites (Ding Dong)," a new single from their upcoming 'Serpent Échelle' EP, arriving this
Hot on the heels of the release of her sophomore album 'ripe fruit falls but not in your mouth,' Montreal's Hua Li 化力 has offered up a remix
Dan Mangan has shared yet another one-off single. "Find New Ways" is the latest stray following 2022's JUNO-nominated and Polaris Prize
We are still — still — waiting like rabid Rihanna stans on that sophomore album from Jamie xx, one-third of currently, supposedly in-studio
When Conan O'Brien began his recent appearance on 'Hot Ones' by saying he's "terrible" with hot food, apparently it's not because it burns
So there was that total solar eclipse thing that happened on Monday, right? Science rules. Anyway, now that you've done irrevocable damage
Forest Swords (the artist otherwise known as Matthew Barnes) has returned with new double single "Torch / Pearl of Hail," both recorded
Vampire Weekend may be past their "smartass" era, but they're certainly not above giving fan service to a classic — which is exactly what
Back in January, Lil Nas X made his comeback with "J CHRIST," a controversial-ish song that invoked Jesus's resurrection as a metaphor for
The Knife's Olof Dreijer has shared his remix of Björk and Rosalía's "Oral," which the pair released last year to support the fight against
After premiering it with a live performance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' last night (April 9), Nashville-based singer-songwriter Madi Diaz and
It's not alone anymore; 2019's 'Joker,' that is. We've known this day was coming, and yet still somehow were not prepared. 'Joker: Folie à
claire rousay is sharing her new album 'sentiment' — which sees the ambient artist leaning into more traditional pop songwriting
The annual tribute concert in celebration of the Library of Congress's Gershwin Prize for Popular song took place at DAR Constitution Hall
It's an especially good week to not be a TikTok user, lest you want to know too much about JoJo Siwa.
Glitter Party — the Toronto-based project of Sam Cohen — has returned with a new single
Lubalin has gone from the viral funnyman behind those "internet drama" videos to getting a JUNO nomination for his production work with
At this point, we all have to really be hoping that the old "April showers bring May flowers" adage is true. Although we're less than a week
Maggie Rogers is gearing up to release her third studio album, 'Don't Forget Me,' next week, and has paid a visit to BBC Radio 1's infamous
Compared to his prolific 1970s, Neil Young's 1980s period could be described as a series of questionable artistic choices — one of which
Charli XCX has spent her sweet time sharing details on 'BRAT', her club-forward forthcoming album — last month we finally got
For the latest preview of her forthcoming fifth album 'Strange Medicine,' Grenadian-Canadian singer-songwriter Kaïa Kater has joined forces
Canadian indie scene lifers Shotgun Jimmie and the Burning Hell have teamed up for a new collaborative release. The first half of 'Hardly
The incomparable Peaches has remixed "Did I" from Romy's debut solo album, 2023's 'Mid Air.' The pair debuted the collaboration on stage
We regular folk at Exclaim! are more than just music journalists. We also fancy ourselves karaoke connoisseurs — as proven by our stellar
Shapeshifting Calgary post-punks Sunglaciers are back with 'Regular Nature,' their danceable, thrashable, face-melting new record
Coming at you a day early in light of the holiday weekend, the week's best new Canadian music might feel lighter than usual this time around
While there's still no release date in sight for 'Everyone's Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads' Stop Making Sense,'
There was about a two-week period where we were waiting on what we thought would be a haterade slam dunk
By most accounts, boygenius is the superior supergroup that Phoebe Bridgers is a part of — but man, I really liked that Better Oblivion
The juice is loose! Michael Keaton's Beetlejuice has escaped the clutches of the afterlife in the first teaser trailer for Tim Burton's lon
Neil Young and Joni Mitchell's revered catalogues may finally be back on Spotify, but with the JUNO Awards happening this weekend, we're