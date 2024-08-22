NYC's Tall Juan is set to release his new album Raccoon Nights on September 6, sharing lead single "Dark Hole" last month. Today, he's back with another taste of the record featuring none other than Mac DeMarco.

"Talking to Myself" certainly sounds like the kind of song DeMarco would jump on; it'd a breezy old-school jaunt about the power of a supportive phone call during a tough time.

"In those moments when you're barely managing to get out of bed and need support from friends, it's easy to get trapped in your own thoughts, convincing yourself that no one wants to hear about your struggles," Tall Juan explained in a statement about the collab.

He continued:

This mindset can make it increasingly difficult to reach out for help or find someone to talk to. Sometimes, all it takes is a phone call to pull yourself out of that place.

For this song, I needed a friend to sing alongside me and create a dialogue through music. I reached out to my friend Mac, and singing together helped bring the entire concept to life.

In the video, directed by Dana Greenleaf, the pair "aimed to portray the experience of sleep paralysis — feeling immobilized and trapped. We incorporated the idea of different cultural demons associated with sleep paralysis, but we designed our own version. As a fan of Butoh, I wanted our representation to reflect the expressive, haunting quality of Butoh dance."

Earlier this year, DeMarco also collaborated with Cassie Ramone and joined Lil Yachty at Coachella.

Check out the "Talking to Myself" video below.