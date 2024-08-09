The two big chicken interviewers linking up has paved the way for yet another journalistic crossover event. Nardwuar has just shared footage of him interviewing Amelia Dimoldenberg — host and creator of Chicken Shop Date — at Coachella.

Though just a quick video uploaded to his socials, Nardwuar was still able to present Dimoldenberg and her sister Zoë with a gift. In his typical fashion, he found some snippets from when Chicken Shop Date was a print column in a youth club magazine called The Cut.

So far, Dimoldenberg has yet to get Nardwuar in for his own chicken shop date. Time will tell if that remains the case.

Watch the clip below.