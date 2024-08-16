Not to alarm you or anything, but somehow there are only two weeks left of August. How's that summer bucket list of yours coming along? If you've yet to accomplish — or even add — a line item about discovering some exciting new Canadian music from emerging artists, this is the perfect time to start; we've got another week full of fresh homegrown tracks to dig into.

Although they just released the single "UH HUH" last week, DijahSB is back with a vengeance on an infectious new veggi collaboration called "LIVE." Sunset Rubdown continue to preview their first album in 15 years, while Keysha Freshh unleashes the follow-up to 2019's Field Trip, and Kelly McMichael continues her hot streak with latest single "Open (Hurts to Have a Heart)."

This week in album releases, Lexxicon brings queer pride to dancehall on his Pink Fraternity LP, while we also have new releases from LEATHERS, KROY and Matty.

Elsewhere, Zeus's Mike O'Brien makes his debut as Meko Brain, Naya Ali releases her first single for Bonsound, and the Dears drop an acoustic rendition of "Lost in the Plot" for the 20th anniversary of No Cities Left. New music from Arielle Soucy, Menno Versteeg and S.H.I.T. is also worth your attention.

Perfect your late-summer soundtrack with The Eh! List below




