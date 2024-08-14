Having signed to Bonsound last month, Ethiopian-born, Canadian-raised rapper Naya Ali has now shared a new song for the label.

Produced by Kevin Figs, Afrobeat-meets-pop single "Life" arrives alongside an accompanying visualizer filmed by Senegalese director Chérif Tall in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

"I found myself being blinded by ambition, forgetting about my blessings," Ali shares of the track. "I wrote this song when I saw how fleeting time is; one day my parents won't be with me anymore, and I'll ask myself how does any of this external stuff even matter."

"Life" marks the Montreal-based artist's latest in a string of singles for Bonsound, including "More Life, Less Names," "Open Fire" and "What's the Move." While we await news of a larger body of work, check out "Life" below.