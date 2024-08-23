Earlier this week, blink-182 announced an extended version of their latest album, last year's ONE MORE TIME..., titled ONE MORE TIME… PART-2. The new version features eight new songs, two of which you can check out today.

The band have shared "All in My Head" and "No Fun," both of which are very in line with what the trio were pulling on ONE MORE TIME...

If you're itching for more of the as-yet-unheard bonus tracks, "Can't Go Back," was debuted live in Orlando back in June. Might also be a good idea to learn the words to these newbies so you don't go the same route as the fan who recently attempted to sing "First Date" with the band onstage.

Check out the new singles below.