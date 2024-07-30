Dan Mangan is continuing his Being Somewhere era by reimagining it as a mixtape. The aptly titled Being Elsewhere Mix CD is coming August 30 via Arts & Crafts.

The project compiles new songs with some covers and reworkings of tracks from the 2022 record. It includes the previously released singles "Find New Ways" and "All My People (Elsewhere Version)."

According to a press release, Mangan drew inspiration from the mixtapes he made his wife when they first started dating. "This collection of music is exciting to me because it lives outside the confined pressures of album cohesion," he said. "The vision is to embrace the chaos of my differing creative impulses and let them breathe together."

Alongside today's announcement, Mangan has shared the track "Call Me Up High." Listen to it, and check out the whole tracklist for Being Elsewhere Mix CD below.



Being Elsewhere Mix CD:

1. Call Me Up High

2. A.M. AM

3. Just Know It (Elsewhere Version)

4. Four Chords

5. Find New Ways

6. Maggie's Farm

7. Fire Escape (Elsewhere Version)

8. Sleep on the Floor

9. Say When

10. All My People (Elsewhere Version)

11. Find New Ways (Acoustic)

