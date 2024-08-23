Happy Friday! Alongside a brand new batch of great Canadian tunes rolling out this morning, we've also got an extra dose of CanCon thanks to Vancouver's Haley Blais, who has covered a pair of iconic Canadian Sarahs: McLachlan and Harmer.

The Polaris long-listed singer-songwriter returns today with renditions of her forbears' "Sweet Surrender" and "Basement Apartment," respectively. "Sarah McLachlan was a huge musical inspiration to me growing up; Sarah Harmer was integral to the journey of [2023 full-length] Wisecrack. I wanted to pay homage to the two artists that shaped me as the artist I am today," Blais shared in a release.

Watch a live video of "Basement Apartment" below, and check out Blais's cover of "Sweet Surrender" here.