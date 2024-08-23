Haley Blais Pays Tribute to Canada's Sarahs with Covers of "Basement Apartment" and "Sweet Surrender"

She does McLachlan and Harmer proud

Photo: Megan Magdlena

BY Allie GregoryPublished Aug 23, 2024

Happy Friday! Alongside a brand new batch of great Canadian tunes rolling out this morning, we've also got an extra dose of CanCon thanks to Vancouver's Haley Blais, who has covered a pair of iconic Canadian Sarahs: McLachlan and Harmer

The Polaris long-listed singer-songwriter returns today with renditions of her forbears' "Sweet Surrender" and "Basement Apartment," respectively. "Sarah McLachlan was a huge musical inspiration to me growing up; Sarah Harmer was integral to the journey of [2023 full-length] Wisecrack. I wanted to pay homage to the two artists that shaped me as the artist I am today," Blais shared in a release. 

Watch a live video of "Basement Apartment" below, and check out Blais's cover of "Sweet Surrender" here

MusicStreamsPop and Rock

Tour Dates

September 10, 2024

September 26, 2024

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage