music streams Archive

Listen to Dinosaur Jr.'s J Mascis Cover Phoebe Bridgers
Fresh off the release of his fifth solo album 'What Do We Do Now,' Dinosaur Jr.'s J Mascis has been making the rounds for interviews and
Fresh off the release of his fifth solo album 'What Do We Do Now,' Dinosaur Jr.'s J Mascis has been making the rounds for interviews and
IDLES are releasing their new album 'TANGK' this Friday, and they've found no better way to remind us of the horrors of late-stage capital
Prolific Toronto piano pop singer-songwriter Mike Evin is celebrating Valentine's Day by mourning love lost on his new jazz-laced breakup
Toronto psychlords Vypers have dropped a surprise, seven-song collection of demos, 'Welcome to the Gutter: Selected Demos 2020-2023'
Waxahatchee — Exclaim!’s March 2024 cover star — is back today with another preview of her forthcoming sixth album, 'Tigers Blood.' Arriving
While the 'Saltburn' hype may have finally died down, "Murder on the Dancefloor" remains. This isn't a complaint — it's a total banger that
Usher did his best Samuel L. Jackson impression last night when he brought the 2000s R&B/hip-hop Avengers together at the Super Bowl
Experimental hip-hop group By Storm (formerly known as Injury Reserve) retired their old name last year following the 2020 death of member
88rising collective 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE have released their star-studded debut album hella (˃̣̣̥╭╮˂̣̣̥) ✧ ♡ ‧º·˚, featuring guest appeara
With all of the American acts surely still recovering from last weekend's Grammy Awards, Jimmy Kimmel Live! had to look north of the border
Before you drop the bass and the spinach-artichoke dip for the Super Bowl on Sunday (February 11), you have plenty of pregaming to do
In the years since 2000s Canadian industrial-pop project Jakalope's inactivity, former frontwoman Chrystal Oudijk has kept busy — between
The docuseries digs into the alleged "insidious environment rife with allegations of abuse, sexism, racism, and inappropriate dynamics"
Warren Spicer, singer-guitarist of Montreal's Plants and Animals, has launched a solo project with a new single. Unessential Oils' debut
It's been a big week of Vampire Weekend-adjacent news — we're still trying to figure out what OGWAU means — so it's only right that Bells
Infamous Dave Grohl rejecter Dan Mangan is continuing to tour behind his sixth album, last year's JUNO-nominated and Polaris Prize
Between TikTok vs. Universal, unsavoury rap beef and people trauma-dumping on Elmo, it has certainly been a week. It's also a new month
Okay, Mr. Piano Man — it's time for a new one. Nobody said this, probably, but it really has been a long time since Billy Joel's last pop
Massive UK dance duo Bicep have announced the launch of a new project called CHROMA, which they've previewed today with the aptly titled
Robbie Robertson might not have liked the Clash, but fellow Canadian musicians TEKE::TEKE beg to differ. The Montreal-based psych rock
Dev Patel is due to make his directorial debut with Monkey Man, and at long last, the action thriller film now has a first trailer
Nobody really knows why most things happen. They just simply do. We can try to make our own meaning out of these events, but ultimately, we
Bullyable blowhard Ben Shapiro famously once claimed that “rap is not music,” but evidently that’s not the case when white people do it
We've nearly made it through the endless month that is January. Whether you've been challenging yourself to keep things dry or get after so
Whoever decided to get Michael Cera and Bobbi Althoff in a room together is an evil genius and should probably be locked away
Everybody hold your breath: Ice Spice has crop-dusted fans with a new single, "Think U the Shit (Fart)."
Written up in the north woods, Spencer Burton’s aptly titled North Wind (out now on Dine Alone Records)is a solitary and sparse record that
In 2019, Toronto found itself in a shitty situation when a man travelled to university campuses across the city and dumped buckets of
Taylor Bonner Smith — best known as a member of Montreal electropop trio Braids — has released a new solo EP of ambient music
Chastity — the emo project led by Whitby, ON's Brandon Williams — is back with another standalone single called "Nightmare." An outtake from
As promised, Law & Order is coming to Toronto — and now the trailer for Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent has arrived in anticipation of
It may only be the third Friday in the marathon that is the month of January, but it officially feels like the Canadian music industry is b
Just when we forgot about tropical house's hold on Top 40 10 years ago, it's come back to haunt us. Don't let this subgenre's name fool you
Nearly three years after Vince Staples first teased a Netflix series of his own, he's now shared a preliminary look at The Vince Staples Sh
Ariana Grande has finally made her long-awaited return to music, briefly setting aside the makeup and movie sets for a big, muscular house
If there's one thing Lil Nas X loves, it's CGI-heavy Christian imagery. And, as the old saying goes, if it ain't broke don't fix it — the n
We're nearly halfway into January now — and that's quite an accomplishment, especially considering that December is like if the Sunday Scar
The Black Keys are back with a new jingle written for Tide's Simply All in One laundry detergent — oh, sorry, it's actually the lead single
We haven't heard much from Pusha T since he released one of the best albums of 2022 with It's Almost Dry — aside from the rapper's Valentin
Jennifer Lopez and I share exactly one thing in common: we have the same birthday. And as a fellow Leo, I am more than qualified to say her
Jane Penny – the lead singer (and oftentimes face) of Montreal synthpop greats TOPS — has teased her solo debut, posting a cryptic teaser v
It feels like there's been talk of an Amy Winehouse biopic for eons. Following the legend's death in 2011, Asif Kapadia's 2015 documentary
Indie rock stalwarts Superchunk have announced a brand-new limited-edition 7-inch single, "Everybody Dies" b/w "As in a Blender." The 7-in
A new Mogwai documentary will premiere at SXSW this March, and the feature on the acclaimed Scottish post-rockers now has a trailer. Filme
"Don't be mad he's leaving, be mad he stayed so long." This is the unsurprising tagline of choice for Season 12 of Larry David's Curb Your
It's been a hot minute since we've heard from Old Man Luedecke, and it turns out that time's been spent on a scallop boat and in the studio
The ever-prolific Four Tet technically hasn't released a solo album since 2020, when he dropped Sixteen Oceans, followed swiftly by the sur
The Beaches were everywhere in 2023. Even before the release of their first independent record, Blame My Ex, the Toronto quartet had found
Hamilton pop-rockers Arkells had a long-noted jamming history with Nick Nurse during his tenure as head coach of the Toronto Raptors, and n
The debut album from Echoes Of… — the project led by Jerry Cans vocalist-guitarist and Aakuluk Music co-founder Andrew Morrison — arrives l