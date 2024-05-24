Hear the Week's Best New Canadian Music: Softcult, Nemahsis, Wyatt C. Louis, Nelly Furtado

We were just reflecting on our favourite albums not on streaming services, so in that spirit... how 'bout a playlist? Because it's still another week, with another generous helping of new Canadian music to digest on your evil platform of choice.

This week, we have the return of Nemahsis — who was recently nominated for the Prism Prize for her video for 2023's "i wanna be your right hand" — and Nelly Furtado joins forces with Tove Lo and SG Lewis for "Love Bites."

In terms of album releases, there are new records from Wyatt C. Louis (Chandler), Old Man Luedecke, Kiesza and Motorists. Softcult also released a new EP, while the exhaustingly prolific BADBADNOTGOOD surprise-dropped another one too.

Elsewhere, Joel Plaskett, Leif Vollebekk and Respire all announced new albums, previewing them with noteworthy singles.

If you're streaming, we're steaming the delicious goods for you with The Eh! List below, presented by Mary Brown's Chicken — all Canadian and proud of it!



