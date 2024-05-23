Céline Dion Will Do Anything to Return to the Stage in First Documentary Trailer

After setting its premiere date last month, I Am: Celine Dion — the Irene Taylor-directed Prime Video documentary about the singer's recent health journey following her 2022 diagnosis with stiff-person syndrome (SPS), a rare neurological condition — has released its first official trailer.

Billed as a "raw and honest behind-the-scenes look at the iconic superstar's struggle with a life-altering illness," the film will let Céline Dion fans see her as they never have before, currently unable to be the commanding presence on stage before them.

The artist has cancelled all of her touring commitments as she copes with the debilitating condition, which impedes her ability to control her muscles — including her vocal cords. "This inspirational documentary highlights the music that has guided her life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit," the synopsis continues.

The clip sees the artist reminisce about performing, which she evidently misses dearly, as she undergoes extensive athletic, physical and vocal therapy. "If I can't run, I'll walk," Dion says of returning to the stage. "If I can't walk, I'll crawl."

If you have tissues at the ready, you can check out the trailer below. I Am: Celine Dion will be streaming June 25.