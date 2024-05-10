Take a Chance on Megan Thee Stallion's "BOA," You Stupid Ho

The crossover event of the century has dawned on us today (May 10) as hot girl Megan Thee Stallion has sampled Gwen Stefani's "What You Waiting For?" — the original hot girl anthem — on her latest track "BOA."

Sticking with her recent snake thematics, Megan raps over the "Tick tocks," "la la la las" and other ad-libs from the 2004 track off of Stefani's solo debut, Love. Angel. Music. Baby. It's as playful as ever and an excellent follow-up to the Nicki Minaj diss track "HISS." Listen to it below.

"What You Waiting For?" is an Exclaim! karaoke favourite, so we're happy to see the song get its flowers from Thee Stallion herself.