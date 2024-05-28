Iceage’s Elias Rønnenfelt Shares Debut Solo Single “Like Lovers Do”

Iceage bandleader Elias Rønnenfelt has shared "Like Lovers Do," his debut solo single. Rønnenfelt co-produced the song alongside Nis Bysted, and it features work from Iceage drummer Dan Kjær Nielsen.

Given the direction his band's been going in for the past few years, it's perhaps unsurprising that "Like Lovers Do" is a rollicking country song, though it's a decidedly brighter sound than anything from the Iceage universe.

"Headed to the bottom of the lake, what a drag / Like eleven little kitties and a stone in a bag / Everyone's gotta head nowhere fast / I'd rather head there than back," Rønnenfelt sings at one point.

Iceage's most recent album was 2021's Seek Shelter, and they followed it the next year with a collection of outtakes and rarities. In 2023, Rønnenfelt shared Sunken Heights, a book of poetry. Earlier this month, he appeared on a new EP from Dean Blunt and Joanne Robertson.

Check out the Kasper Miz-directed video for "Like Lovers Do," which features Rønnenfelt gallivanting through Milan, below.