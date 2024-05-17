Hear the Week's Best New Canadian Music: Luna Li, BBNG, Lido Pimienta, Charlotte Cardin

If you completely burned yourself out on our dock rock anthems playlist last May long weekend, fear not: you can also feel that first Seals and Croft "Summer Breeze" in the fresh CanCon selections that make up the week's best new Canadian music.

Luna Li makes a big return with "Confusion Song" — which is, straightforwardly, very good — and Lido Pimienta offers a spellbinding soundtrack cut for Miguel Faus's Calladita. Meanwhile, BADBADNOTGOOD and Charlotte Cardin both drop surprise new EPs.

This week in album releases, we have full records of new music from Kaïa Kater (Strange Medicine), Ghostly Kisses (Darkroom), Anti-Queens (Disenchanted), Major Love, Dump Babes and Alana Yorke, as well as the first volume of the somehow-inaugural Arkells covers album.

Elsewhere, new tracks from Nap Eyes, Ouri and Kelly McMichael make Exclaim!'s Staff Picks. There are also fresh tunes from Astral Swans, daysormay, Matty, Colin Stetson, Meagan Aversa, Gift Idea, and more that are worth giving a listen, especially with an extra day of weekend time on your hands.

Blow through this ear candy like the jasmine in your mind with The Eh! List below, presented by Mary Brown's Chicken — all Canadian and proud of it!



