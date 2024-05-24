Bring Me the Horizon Finally Release Delayed Album 'POST HUMAN: NeX GEn'

Bring Me the Horizon had initially planned their album POST HUMAN: NeX GEn for September 15 of last year, but the band delayed it. Now, it's finally arrived as a surprise release.

This is the second album in the POST HUMAN series. The previous one, SURVIVAL HORROR, was recorded remotely during COVID lockdowns and leaned into the band's angry, heavy side, while this is more inclined toward upbeat post-hardcore. Guests include Lil Uzi Vert, Daryl Palumbo of Glassjaw, and Underoath.

NeX GEn took longer than expected to complete — partly because BMTH expected lockdowns to last longer than they did so they had less time than they thought to work on it, and partly because the project became more ambitious than originally intended.

Hear the 16-track album below.



