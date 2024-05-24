Watch the Beaches Cover Djo's "End of Beginning" for 'Like a Version'

"And when I'm back in Toronto, I feel it"

BY Alex HudsonPublished May 24, 2024

The Beaches are currently on their victory lap after winning the JUNO Award for Group of the Year, and this has now brought them to Australia's triple j radio station, where they covered Djo's sleeper hit "End of Beginning" for Like a Version.

The Beaches nail the new wave chug of Djo's original, making it slightly more guitar-forward than the synth-heavy original. Singer Jordan Miller tweaks the lyrics of the final chorus, changing "Chicago" to "Toronto" with a slight smirk at the camera.

Djo is the musical alias of Stranger Things actor Joe Keery. Watch the Beaches take on his song below. Also see them explain their cover.

