Watch the Beaches Cover Djo's "End of Beginning" for 'Like a Version'

The Beaches are currently on their victory lap after winning the JUNO Award for Group of the Year, and this has now brought them to Australia's triple j radio station, where they covered Djo's sleeper hit "End of Beginning" for Like a Version.

The Beaches nail the new wave chug of Djo's original, making it slightly more guitar-forward than the synth-heavy original. Singer Jordan Miller tweaks the lyrics of the final chorus, changing "Chicago" to "Toronto" with a slight smirk at the camera.

Djo is the musical alias of Stranger Things actor Joe Keery. Watch the Beaches take on his song below. Also see them explain their cover.