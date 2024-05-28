Watch Allison Russell Perform "Work Song" with Hozier

Hozier's sprawling tour through North America is well underway, and at his recent stop in Syracuse, NY, the Irish singer-songwriter treated fans to a special performance of "Work Song" with Allison Russell.

Russell, who is opening for Hozier on every stop of the six-month trek, stepped back out on stage to duet the 2018 hit and close out the show.

The two shared a hug and, with live strings and piano in support, launched into the performance. They traded verses back and forth and harmonized seamlessly on choruses.

Of course, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that Russell and Hozier make a good duo, since they'd previously teamed up for "Wildflower and Barley" on Hozier's new EP Unheard.

Check that out below along with their "Work Song" performance. You can also catch them live in Western Canada this August.