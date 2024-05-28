Magdalena Bay Return with New Song "Death & Romance"

Florida-born, L.A.-based pop magicians Magdalena Bay have shared a new single called "Death & Romance," their first piece of new music since dropping their mini mix vol. 3 last year.

The duo's latest — their first release for new label home Mom + Pop Music — is a lush, five-minute epic, a continuation of the prog and disco-inspired majesty of 2021's Mercurial World. It sounds absolutely massive (and maybe a tiny bit like "Steal My Sunshine" at its intro?) and finds Mica Tenenbaum singing, "Yeah I give and you give / 'Till it's all that we have / You know nothing is fair in / Death and romance."

Magdalena Bay released their debut album in 2021, following it with Mercurial World Deluxe the following year. Their mini mix vol. 3 EP in 2023, which included the very good and very goofy "Top Dog."

Check out "Death & Romance" below.