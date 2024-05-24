Watch Nelly Furtado Play CanCon Radio Classics at Her Tiny Desk Concert

Nelly Furtado flew like a bird to the NPR offices with an all-Canadian band in tow for her very own Tiny Desk Concert, at which she performed a mashup of the CanCon radio hits that defined a generation.

Opening with "Say It Right," Furtado later rocked the house with "Promiscuous," toned it down for "All Good Things (Come to an End)" and "I'm Like a Bird." She also performed "Get Your Freak On" and her brand new single "Love Bites" before closing the set with "Maneater."

It was a family affair for Furtado, who revealed midway through the show that her daughter Nevis Gahunia was the creative director for her set and Gahunia's father Jasper was on the turntables.

She also had another CanCon radio mainstay in Anjulie — the artist behind dance-pop hits like "Brand New Bitch" and "You and I" — singing backup.

Check out the full concert below.