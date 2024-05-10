Hear the Week's Best New Canadian Music: Orville Peck, Kittie, LU KALA, Myriam Gendron

As we head into Mother's Day weekend, it's a wonderful time to reflect on how the creative process is a bit like motherhood, with artists nurturing a fleeting moment of inspiration into a vehicle for greater connection. This round-up of the week's best new Canadian music brings the fruit of so much labour, although I think we can all agree that anyone who goes through the bringing-a-baby-into-the-world kind is stronger than the rest of us.

First thing's first, Kittie lead off the announcement of their first new album in 13 years with "Vultures," and fast-rising songwriter and recent Latto collaborator LU KALA wants to know "Who's Gonna" give it (flowers?) to her.

This week in album releases, we have the star-studded covers collection from Orville Peck, and bilingual brilliance from Myriam Gendron (Mayday) and Bibi Club (Feu de garde). Edwin Raphael and Abigail Lapell are both celebrating anniversaries, and Potatohead People's Eat Your Heart Out is served.

Elsewhere, there's new music from World News, Ducks Ltd., Lexxicon and Jamboree. Meanwhile, River Tiber and Justin Nozuka join forces, as do Mas Aya and Lido Pimienta.

Together, it all makes for the perfect bouquet with The Eh! List below, presented by Mary Brown's Chicken & Taters — all Canadian and proud of it!



