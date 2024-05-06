Watch Pearl Jam Cover the Tragically Hip's "Bobcaygeon" in Vancouver

Pearl Jam may have mercilessly skipped Toronto on their world tour behind Dark Matter despite lighting the city up in its honour, but they did have the first of two nights at the sole Canadian stop on their itinerary in Vancouver last night (May 5) — and they didn't let the occasion pass without honouring their nationally beloved friends in the Tragically Hip.

While performing "Daughter" from their sophomore album, 1993's Vs., the Eddie Vedder-led grunge pros threw a short cover of the Hip's Phantom Power hit "Bobcaygeon" into the mix. The audience gradually erupted into hoots and hollers of recognition as Vedder began to sing, "I left your house this morning / 'Bout a quarter after nine."

"Daughter" doesn't exist in a sonic realm far removed from "Bobcaygeon," but the band kept things dark and murkier in this rendition, transforming the CanCon radio mainstay into something seething and ominous. It sounds kinda sick!

"We love you guys," the Hip wrote on Twitter, re-posting a fan-shot clip of the moment. Check that out below, where you'll also find a longer video of the performance posted to YouTube.



Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament wore a "Gord Fucking Downie" T-shirt on stage in Barcelona about a year after the frontman's tragic passing.