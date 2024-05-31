Cheekface Surprise Release 'Sort Of' B-Side EP

It's a very Cheekface tradition to share some tracks that didn't make it onto an album a few months after its release. Today (May 31) they've done it again with Sort Of — a three-track EP of B-sides from January's It's Sorted.

As per our conversation surrounding their latest album, the indie rock trio release songs as they please, then put them on a record as they so fit. Sort Of is true to Cheekface form, and is a nice surprise to wake up to on this new release Friday. Listen to it below.

It's Sorted features the Exclaim! Staff Pick "Plastic." Cheekface just wrapped a tour in support of the record earlier this week.