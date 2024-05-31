Hear the Week's Best New Canadian Music: OMBIIGIZI, KALLITECHNIS, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Jessie Reyez

It's the last day of May, so we're officially knee-deep in the chaos of Gemini season — a.k.a. the best time of year to be unapologetically insane! Music is so essential for tapping into your inner chameleon, and Canadian artists have delivered songs to match every one of your moods (and personalities) this week.

OMBIIGIZI are back and "Connecting" better than ever, while future TV stars Snotty Nose Rez Kids join forces with Travis Thompson, and Jessie Reyez links up with Big Sean to tell you to "SHUT UP."

This week in album releases you should check out, there are new full-length projects from KALLITECHNIS, Unessential Oils, Rachel Hickey, Luka Kaplowsky, ELIO, Ruby Waters and OLGA. Plus, Billy Talent's debut album as Pezz, Watoosh!, is on streaming services for the first time.

Elsewhere, the Beaches' cover of Djo's hit, "End of Beginning," is also now streaming, and BADBADNOTGOOD have unleashed the third act of their Mid Spiral EP series.

Find the soundtrack for whatever point you're at in whatever spiral you're in with The Eh! List below, presented by Mary Brown's Chicken — all Canadian and proud of it!



