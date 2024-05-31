Channel Tres Drinks "Cactus Water" on New Track

Channel Tres's long-awaited debut album is coming soon, and until then, the Compton house rapper has shared what is likely to be another one of its tracks.

"Cactus Water" is another drop in the "Espresso" girl summer pool, funky and unexhausted by the disco revival's slow fade out. Listen to it below.

Channel Tres announced Head Rush earlier this month with its lead single "Berghain" featuring Barney Bones. In anticipation of its June 14 release, revisit our review of his show at Treefort Music Fest.